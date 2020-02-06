Home Cities Bengaluru

Saving the uterus: why it is need of the hour in India

 Uterus (womb) as an organ is pivotal not only to giving birth, but also to the overall well-being of women and their physical, emotional, and sexual health.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Vidya V Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uterus (womb) as an organ is pivotal not only to giving birth, but also to the overall well-being of women and their physical, emotional, and sexual health. Yet, an alarming number of women today, especially in rural communities, are undergoing hysterectomy (surgical removal of uterus). Women are getting their uterus removed even in cases where the organ can be saved by other surgical or medical options.

Today. the removal of uterus is the most common surgery in women after caesarean delivery. A significant number of hysterectomies done in India are unnecessary and may even be unethical.The purpose of hysterectomy is to save women from uterus-related, life-threatening conditions. The procedure should be done above 45 years to decrease its side effects. Yet, in India, 6 per cent of women in the age group of 30-49 years have undergone hysterectomy. 

Causes
The most common causes of hysterectomy in India include benign tumours called fibroids (45%), heavy menstrual bleeding (31%), a precancerous condition known as cervical dysplasia (3%), Pelvic inflammatory Disease, and endometrial hyperplasia (the lining of the uterus becoming abnormally thick). Prolapsed uterus and cervical cancer are other conditions that may necessitate hysterectomy.

Women, mostly from poor socio-economic backgrounds, are often coaxed into hysterectomy with the fear of cancer. In many instances, it is inappropriately recommended as the first line of treatment for minor gynaecological issues that may not directly be related to the uterus, such as lower abdominal pain, back ache or white discharge. Early marriage, closely spaced childbearing and early hysterectomy is a road map followed by many Indian women during their reproductive years. 

Rural women lack access to proper medical advice around menstruation and are often restricted to manual labour on farms. These are often controlled by unscrupulous contractors who place a huge strain on these women’s bodies through hard labour, leading to health problems. Local doctors recommend hysterectomy to alleviate many of these conditions even in young women, when alternative therapies could have saved the uterus.

Hysterectomy is not without its side effects, with younger patients bearing their brunt. Hysterectomised women see their ovarian reserve go down, which in turn causes skin dryness and decreased sexual desire. The surgery is often accompanied by removal of ovaries to reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. There may be vaginal burning, increased urinary frequency and early onset of menopause. Women who have undergone hysterectomy tend to have increased incidence of heart disease and may also show symptoms of osteoporosis at an early age.

Treatment
In recent years, the Western world has seen a reduction in the number of hysterectomies, with healthcare practitioners actively favouring more conservative approaches. Many alternative methods of treatment to hysterectomy today exist, including oral remedies, hormonal injections for excessive menstrual bleeding, and removal of just the fibroid and not the entire uterus. Indian women, especially those living in small towns and villages, have poor knowledge of their reproductive health.

Public health initiatives should create this awareness through people-to-people contact and mass media. Regular cervical cancer screening will also help reduce the incidence of hysterectomy. There is a dire need of counselling services for women regarding their reproductive health, the importance of uterus and the medical conditions that necessitate hysterectomy. With the advances in medical science, hysterectomy should be the last resort for a woman, not the first.

The author is laparoscopic surgeon and fertility specialist, medical director, Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital and IVF Center, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp