Alumni to have a say in UVCE ownership: DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recommendations of the Ranganath Committee and the university alumni will be considered, and appropriate action will be taken about the ownership of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a visit to the institution, Narayan said alumni had volunteered to develop the university. This comes after the university at the Jnana Bharathi campus and the newly established Bengaluru Central University both staked claim to the UVCE, following the trifurcation of Bangalore University.

Ranganath Committee has submitted its report, Narayan said, adding, “All models will be considered for the technical institute before making a final decision.”Narayan also said the government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the refurbishing of the university. At present, Rs 15 crore have already been released, and the remaining Rs 10 crore will be released at the earliest.

He revealed the the instiute is contemplating offering aeronautical engineering and space engineering programmes. The Deputy CM also visited the Bengaluru Central University, where Vice Chancellor Prof Japhet presented the academic blueprint of the institution. University officials said there was a need to develop the campus further to bring it on par with Bangalore University.