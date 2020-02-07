Home Cities Bengaluru

Veeranapalya flyover gets a wild makeover

This is a crucial junction near the Manyata Tech Park and thousands of people cross it every day.

Published: 07th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP’s Adopt a Flyover programme received a major fillip with the launch of Wild Arena — a wildlife-themed public space under the flyover at Veeranapalya, Outer Ring Rd, near Manyata Tech Park. It has been conceived and implemented as a CSR Initiative by L&T Technology Services (LTTS), in association with India Rising Trust and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

This is a crucial junction near the Manyata Tech Park and thousands of people cross it every day. As part of Phase 1 of the adoption, the entire area was converted into a neat, clean, green, and managed public space to enhance the hygiene and aesthetics of the entire area, in December 2018, and has been maintained since then. As part of Phase 2, it was recreated to celebrate the rich biodiversity and wildlife of Karnataka. The project was inspired by the documentary Wild Karnataka and launched by Karnataka Forest Department.

About 200 volunteers were involved in recreating the space. Dynamic animal sculptures were designed for people to watch. Further, recycled products were used to make the wild paver blocks, kerb stones and grills have been ‘recycled’ from other parts of Bengaluru where roads were white-topped or repaved. Materials from footpaths on Cubbon Road, Palace Road and Vijayanagar have been recycled and reused to reduce the carbon footprint of this project, and keep tons of materials away from landfills or lakes. Minimal landscaping was done to reduce use of water. 

A volunteer from The Ugly Indian said,”We should not just stop at cleaning but even beautify it and also send send a message to the public. We have used tigers and elephants as these are important animals, especially in Karnataka.”BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “For the first time, the space under a flyover has been beautified with a wildlife theme. Most of the things are made with recyclable products.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp