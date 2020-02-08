Bikers get into tiff with cabbie over sleeping stray dog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bikers who tried to ‘shoo’ away a stray dog that was asleep in the middle of a road, were allegedly assaulted by two men in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. A complaint and counter complaint have been filed.Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of February 2 near Om Sai Indian Oil petrol pump on Rajarajeshwari Nagar Main Road.

According to Vinod M N, a cab driver, the incident occurred when he had gone to visit his brother Girish, who works at the petrol pump. He noticed two people scolding Girish.

Girish told Vinod that the duo —Deepak Thapor, a tennis coach and resident of Nayandahalli, and his friend Gagan — were throwing stones at the dog, and when he questioned them about it, they scolded him. When Vinod intervened, the two allegedly assaulted him and Girish, and vandalised Vinod’s car.

However, Thopar alleged that the brothers attacked him and Gagan.

Both Vinod and Thapor have filed complaints against each other. Police have registered FIRs based on both complaints.