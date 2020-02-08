Chargesheet filed against 16 bookies, players

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police, investigating the alleged match fixing and betting in Karnataka Premiere League T20 cricket matches, have filed a preliminary chargesheet against 16 people including players, coaches and KPL franchise owners.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the chargesheet was submitted to the court in connection with three cases registered in Cubbon Park, JP Nagar and Bharathi Nagar stations. “Sixteen people including two team owners, coaches and players have been named in the chargesheet. We are still probing the case,” Patil added.

Owner of Belagavi Panthers Asfaq Ali, owner of Ballari Tuskers Aravind Reddy, Karnataka State Cricket Association management committee member Sudhindra Shinde, Ballari Tuskers captain CM Gautam, player Abrar Khazi and a bookie Amit Mavi have been named accused. The chargesheet reveals that Shinde, along with Ali, tried to fix a few matches. The cricket coaching club run by Shinde was sponsored by Ali and they allegedly started a network of match-fixing.

Meanwhile, four people — celebrity drummer Bhavesh Bafna, bookies Sayyam, Jathin and Harish — have been named in the chargesheet. The case is related to the accused trying to influence Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Tuskers, through his friend Bhavesh Bafna.

Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad, batsmen M Vishwanathan, players Nishant Singh Shekawat and three others too have been booked.

“Among the accused, several are on bail. We have issued notices to few others,” an official said.