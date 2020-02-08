Christ University’s first Literature Fest to light up young minds

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Christ Deemed-to-be University will host a Christ Literature Festival that will involve various departments from the school of arts and humanities, to celebrate the students’ passion for literature, art and culture.

The Christ Lit Fest, which will be organised from February 24 to March 3, will create a platform for learning and engagement, creative innovation and cultural showcases with the theme of “inclusivity and diversity”, the organisers said. The fest will involve panel discussions, exhibitions, lectures and screenings, which will engage the participants with literature, art and culture, they said.

Dr Kishore Selva, Head of the Department of English Studies, School of Arts and Humanities, Christ University, said, “This is the University’s first lit fest. We will have events like English and Kannada plays, classical dance performances, Carnatic music recitals and conversations with writers,” he said.

Dr John Joseph Kennedy, Dean, School of Arts and Humanities, said, “A university must nurture the freedom to think, feel, critique and create. What better forum to realise this than the Lit Fest, which is the confluence of countless young, fresh and spirited voices celebrating differences and diversity.”

During the festival, a Professional Online Writing Lab, claimed to be the first in the country, will be launched to help students hone their writing skills. Students can learn at their own pace at the lab, which aims to make learning easier and more interactive by providing a web platform to access e-modules.

Joseph Wincent, Mentor,Online Writing Lab, said,

“The concept of online writing first started in 1994 at Purdue University. But for the first time in India, we are bringing it out for the students of Christ University. The course is free and will be available throughout the year.”

The students will be taught creative writing, resume writing, research writing, academic writing, art of note making, statement of purpose writing and more. The course will be taught by professors of the college and the modules will be supervised by renowned writers like Dr Satchidanandan, P A Krishnan, Dr Uday Prakash and more.