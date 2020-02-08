Metro stations display messages after some cases of littering

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a Metro commuter, you must have recently noticed messages flashing non-stop on platforms across Metro stations, “Our Metro, I do not litter, I don’t let others litter too.” When asked about their sudden appearance, A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told The New Indian Express, “We really do not have any major littering problem inside Metro premises. However, recently, some cases of litter being tossed around exit stations of Baiyappanahalli were noticed. Hence, we decided to scroll these messages immediately.”

The move has been welcomed by the public as gauged by the response from commuters during a ride taken after the messages were beamed, Shankar added. Despite eating and drinking being banned inside trains as there might be spillovers, a few commuters continue to do so. “We have been a bit tolerant so far. These messages are intended for such passengers too,” he said.

However, despite an average of over 4 lakh commuters hopping on board the 40 Metro stations on the Green Line and Purple Line daily and a cumulative ridership of over Rs 45 crore riders since its inception nine years ago, there has not been a single case of littering inside Metro premises registered against any passenger.

B L Yeshavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL said that a fine of Rs 250 can be collected for littering. “So far, no one has booked in this specific section,” he said. Commuters have been booked in large numbers for spitting but not under this category, Chavan added.

CCTV cameras with constant monitoring by a control room inside every station, the ubiquitous garbage bins, and the constant presence of security and home guards appear to have instilled a certain discipline among Metro commuters.