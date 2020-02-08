Home Cities Bengaluru

Of books, birds and more  

One meeting with Suchi Govindarajan is enough to tell you that this Bengalurean loves birds and wildlife.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Saptarshi Mukherjee

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One meeting with Suchi Govindarajan is enough to tell you that this Bengalurean loves birds and wildlife. Dressed in a floral outfit, her ears are adorned with a pair of bulbul earrings, which, she points out, are actually “Himalayan bulbuls.” Given her love for avian creatures, it comes as no surprise then that Govindarajan’s book, her debut one, is a children’s book called Why Don’t Birds Comb Their Hair? Since travel and nature are recurrent themes in this writer’s works, she was all too keen to pen a children’s book on wildlife when Pratham Books approached her. 

“The idea was to come out with a fun and silly book that children could also learn from,” says Govindarajan, who decided to focus on different crested birds. The book has her making quirky observations about each of the selected eight birds’ crests, such as comparing the bulbuls to a wave, hoopoes, to a frilly fan, spoonbill, to an old paintbrush, monals, to a tiny broom and so on. “Growing up, I always had trouble getting my thick wavy hair to behave. So in a way, this booklet me relive my childhood, which is one of the good parts about writing a book for children,” says the 43-year-old, whose love for birds was inherited from her mother. 

Writing for the book began in 2018, with Govindarajan working on at least four drafts before the book was published online in 2019, and released in print earlier this year. “It’s very exciting to be able to hold my book in physical form,” she says, adding, “More and more people have been reaching out to me ever since this happened.” Calling birds an “accessible form of wildlife”, she says work for this book, which was illustrated by Anjora Noronha and edited by Yamini Vijayan and Radha Rangarajan, involved many fun conversations like what a human would do with their hair if they had similar hairstyles like the ones sported by these birds.

“The current climate scenario has definitely left me with some underlying worries about floods, cyclones and storms. But I’ve found that humour is a good way to deal with it,” says the author who studied in various schools, thanks to her father’s transferable job with public sector banks, before eventually settling in Bengaluru.

With a part-time job as a technical writer for an Australian company, Govindarajan found that writing at night worked best for this book. “Word choice is very important while writing a children’s book,” she says, adding that she paid special attention to the language she used so that the book could lend itself easily to translated versions. While feedback and reviews from people have been plenty, nothing leaves her happier than what children have to say. “They often find the book silly, and that for me, is great because that means they are enjoying the book.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp