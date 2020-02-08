Home Cities Bengaluru

When Carnatic meets Western music

Barron will be accompanied by Will Roberts, a percussionist from London, Sumnath Manjunath,  a violinist from Mysuru and Vinod Anoor on mridangam.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Will Roberts

Will Roberts

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alice Barron has had an eternal love affair with Western classical music. But when the London-based violinist heard Carnatic music for the first time, she could not stop herself from exploring how the instrument is used. These experiments eventually brought her here, where she will be performing at the ongoing Gudiya Sambhrama–The Temple Festival 2020, where art, including sculpture and paintings, will be move out of exhibition halls to be displayed at the temple. Her performance is happening on February 8, at Varaprada Sri Venkateshwara Devastana Devagiri, Banashankari. 

Barron will be accompanied by Will Roberts, a percussionist from London, Sumnath Manjunath,  a violinist from Mysuru and Vinod Anoor on mridangam. They will be performing a composition by Manjunath, which will have a blend of Carnatic classical and Western classical music, dedicated to the legacy of Lord Rama. Says Barron, “Through this event, I am getting to explore different parts of this Indian epic.” Though the event focuses on the Ramayana, it does not limit the artiste to a particular genre.  
Going back to where it all began,

sh e recalls how while doing her PhD at University of Oxford, she heard violinist Mysore Manjunath play Carnatic music in 2017, during a performance at the university. Smitten, Barron decided to pursue it further.  She has also performed with renowned violinist-composer L Subramaniam and considers Raga Hamasadhyani as one of her favourite tunes on violin.  

After living in India for some years, Barron now feels equally at home here and says, “This my eighth visit to India. Though I live in Mysuru, it feels equally familiar as London.” Barron is also a faculty at University of Oxford, which leads to frequent shuttling between the two countries. However, her recent trip to India in December 2019 has been her longest here, since she is yet to decide her return date. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp