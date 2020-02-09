Home Cities Bengaluru

400 cybercrime cases cleared in 15 days

Eight new Cyber Economic Narcotics stations help police in solving social media harassment cases

Published: 09th February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) now seems to be in a position to investigate over 16,000 cases that have been pending since its inception in 2017. This, after eight Cyber Economic Narcotic (CEN) stations came up in December last year. The CCPS has disposed of 400 cases in just 15 days this month, as compared to 1,000 cases in the entire year in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime 1) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said that the CCPS is now focussing only on investigating the pending cases, while CEN stations are registering the new cases. “Most of the cases are temporarily closed when a victim loses money and we are able to retrieve it through the bank. The victim then gives us a letter stating that there is no need to proceed further with the investigation. If the victim still wants to trace the accused, the case stays open,” he told TNIE.

As of now, not a single cybercrime case in the city has been fully cracked by the police. “The police personnel are only fully satisfied when a case is solved. But here, criminals would be in some other state, and most of the time, law enforcement agencies there do not cooperate with us. It is difficult then to catch the culprits,” Jain said. An officer from CCPS said that it is difficult to pursue all the pending cases, especially those concerning social media harassment among others. 

Giving an example, CCPS sources said that a team has headed to Rajasthan to catch a six-member gang which was behind a QR code scam. The team has gone for a week and has reportedly caught two members of the gang. With 10,500 cases being registered in 2019 alone, it may take some time to dispose of all of them, the DCP pointed out.“It is not practical to send out teams to every part of the country in search of criminals.

But CEN stations have eased our work,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. “Most of the cases are OTP-based, where we can retrieve the money. In the next state budget, we are pushing for two experts who are IT professionals and can track down each case. Right now, we are just teaching the basic IT work to our policemen, but that will not help in solving hi-tech crimes,” he said. The Bengaluru city police will also look at strengthening CEN stations with better equipment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cybercrime
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp