Municipalika 2020 in Bengaluru from Feb 12

BENGALURU: ‘Municipalika 2020’, the three-day 16th international exhibition and conference on smart and sustainable solutions, will be held at Palace Grounds from Wednesday. This is the second time such an event is organised in Bengaluru. The event, hosted by the State government and supported by the Union government, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

V Suresh, president of Good Governance Indian Foundation, which is organising the event, told media persons that the conference aims at addressing the challenges faced by cities and towns across the country by discussing strategies, technologies and solutions.

“A total of 1000 delegates from Karnataka including representatives from all the 279 urban local bodies will take part in it.