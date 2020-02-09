Home Cities Bengaluru

Teenager arrested for minor’s death

The two fought over a stolen mobile phone, 19-year-old Danny wanted to take revenge
 

Published: 09th February 2020 06:42 AM



Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Baiyyapanahalli police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old habitual offender for killing his 17-year-old friend, a week after the minor’s body was found. The deceased, Raviteja M, (17), is a resident of Bannahalli. The accused identified as Rakesh alias Danny, resident of Chandapura in Bengaluru rural.
A senior police officer said that Raviteja’s body was found on the railway track near Mysore Railway bridge on January 31. Initially the police had suspected that he died in a train accident and registered a case of unnatural death. But Raviteja’s father Manjunath MP, a carpenter, identified the body and alleged foul play. 

On receiving the autopsy report, the police learned that Raviteja was attacked with a lethal and blunt metal object. The police then registered a case of murder and zeroed in on Danny. Raviteja and Danny had allegedly stolen a mobile phone and they fought about how to sell it. To take revenge, Danny invited him to party and attacked him with lethal weapons. He and two friends, disposed of the body on the railway track.Raviteja, a school dropout, and Danny used to snatch mobile phones from the passersby in the locality. When the two fought over the stolen phone, Manjunath called Danny to his home and asked his son apologise. Manjunath also asked Danny not to take revenge.

