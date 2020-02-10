102-year-old Doreswamy vows protest against CAA every month till 2024

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy is unwavering in his fight against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

“We will continue to protest for a few days every month until 2024, when the next general election happens. The government should concentrate on other issues and if they cannot solve them, they should get out. They are concentrating on dividing the nation instead of paying attention to the real issues plaguing the nation,” he told TNIE, at a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Freedom Park on Sunday.

A few days prior to this, he disobeyed the police and continued to protest at Town Hall though they had not given permission to do so.

On Sunday, a small group of citizens under the banner of Citizens’ Rights Action Committee gathered to speak out against ‘dangerously divisive politics which excludes Muslims to destroy the secular nature of our country.’

They also called out the Centre for “the avoidable and unprecedented economic crises due to bad policies, spreading hatred, subjugation of media, failure to address farmers distress, misuse of acts and government machinery to instill fear, blatant misuse of police power, disregard for issues plaguing the nation such as unemployment, diluting acts meant to curb corruption among others.”