IPS vs IPS: Officer protests in front of ex-wife’s house in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An IPS officer staged a peaceful protest by sitting in front of his ex-wife’s house on the footpath, accusing her of not allowing him to meet their children, on Sunday.

Arun Rangarajan, who has been posted as the superintendent of police, Internal Security Division (ISD)- Kalaburagi, and his ex-wife, who currently holds a DCP rank, got married a few years ago.

Later, they approached a family court to get a divorce due to repeated transfers and misunderstandings. The court approved their divorce petition in 2015. They couple have a son and a daughter.

“When I come to meet my the children, she sends women Home Guards to push me out off the premises,” he alleged.

Speaking to TNIE, Rangarajan said, “I came to Bengaluru on Friday for a meeting and I took one day’s casual leave to meet my children. She lives in Vasanth Nagar and is not allowing me to meet my son and daughter. She called the police control room to complain that I was harassing her. She also spread rumours about me that I was avoiding the children and not coming to meet them at all.”

The couple was serving in Chhattisgarh before getting transferred to Karnataka. When TNIE tried to reach the woman IPS officer, she did not answer the phone calls.