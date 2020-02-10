Pleasing Scent all around

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Would it not be wonderful to create a fragrant atmosphere in our environment and what if this emanates from a lovely hand-crafted piece that epitomises our creativity and fondness for all things beautiful. These aroma diffusers are incorporated with natural essential oils and create a heavenly environment around us.

In this begginers’ workshop class, you will learn to make five diffusers. Participants will learn to use moulds, add texture and colours to the diffusers and embellish them too. Finally, the therapeutic uses of the essential oils and how to infuse the aroma stones with the oil will be discussed.

These diffusers can be hung in the room, car, closet and washrooms. You can combat bad odours, appreciate the pleasant fragrance, which also have a calming effect on the mind and soul.

The workshop will be curated by Tanvi Shah and participants will take home five ceramic diffusers made by them. Participants need to register by paying the booking amount and balance at the venue. Alternatively, they can pay full fees online. This workshop will be held at Bloom and Grow, Koramangala on February 16.