Two Iranians held in Bengaluru for stealing from car showrooms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police arrested two Iranians for stealing Rs 44,000 from the service centre of a car showroom after diverting the attention of the cashier, recently.

The accused, Syed Rostami (26), and Gholamali (35), hail from Tehran and have been living in New Delhi. Using a similar modus operandi, the gang had stolen from five different service centres of in and around the city, besides one each in Mangaluru and Bantwal, the police said.

On February 5, they came to a car showroom at Cauvery Junction in Sadashivanagar to try and steal again. However, the police had put out an alert about the duo and the staffers alerted the police. They were arrested immediately.

A senior police officer said that the duo had come to India on tourist visas and moved around the city as tourists to recce crowded car showrooms and other commercial establishments.

One of the accused would approach the cashier with a Rs 2,000 note seeking change. Then, he would deliberately drop the note in front of the cashier to divert his attention and make away with the money on the cash table.

The duo robbed Kiran M, a cashier at a service centre in RMC Yard, of Rs 44,000 cash last Saturday. The incident came to light after Kiran noticed that the cash was missing.