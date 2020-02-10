Home Cities Bengaluru

When love is in the air

One can start their day with ‘Inlyf Music’, a group of music entrepreneurs who will host a live jam session.

Published: 10th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Whether you are coupled up or living the single life, The Hub has got you covered. A community that provides space for co-working, co-living and events, The Hub is hosting ‘Love is in the Air’, a fun-filled day packed with a series of fun activities on February 14 and 15. From several food stalls, music jams, rooftop movie screening to mini flea markets, the event brings together makers and creative bugs under one roof.

One can start their day with ‘Inlyf Music’, a group of music entrepreneurs who will host a live jam session. For those who want to indulge in shopping and food, there are a number of live food counters and shopping joints.

“I am more than excited to put up my accessory counters at this event as this will not just be a great opportunity for me but also for people who will see my own handcrafted jewellery that I have been working on for four years now,” says Andal Priyadarshini, a 28-year-old city-based jeweller. 

Ananth Raghuram, a musician from Kerala, says, “Bengaluru crowd has always been great. Coming from Kerala, it has always been amazing to perform in front of people here. I am expecting a huge gathering of music lovers who will encourage me to perform better.”

 Twenty-three-year-old Samarah Shetty seemed excited as she has the perfect date planned during these two days. “What’s better than having a shopping destination to go to, food and music on Valentine’s Day?” she says.

Also, The Hub, in association with Sunset Cinema Club and Cafe Coco Jumbo, will offer a rooftop cinema experience that comprises open-air seating with comfortable mattresses, fairy lights and personalised headphones for a unique experience. This event will be held at Safina Plaza, Commercial Street, on Feb 14-15, 11 am-8 pm.

