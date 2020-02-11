Bengaluru woman suspects fidelity, pours boiling oil on sleeping hubby

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman allegedly poured boiling oil on her husband while he was asleep at their home at Brindavananagar in Mathikere on Sunday, suspecting his fidelity.

The injured man, identified as Manjunath L (40), was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, while his wife Padma M has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

A senior officer of Yeshavatpur police station said the couple, who have been married for nine years, have two children. Manjunath is into fabrication business and would often participate in orchestra events.

Padma, a housewife, would often quarrel with him suspecting his fidelity. The duo had a similar fight before they went to bed, the officer said.

Around 7 am on Sunday, Padma, who boiled some cooking oil, walked into their bedroom and poured it on Manjunath, he said, adding that she then ran away from home taking her son along, while the daughter was asleep in another room.

Manjunath ran out of the house screaming for help. Their neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital and then shifted him to Victoria Hospital, the officer said.

Manjunath, who suffered severe burns on his face, shoulder and hands, is said to be out of danger. The police who took statements from Manjunath managed to arrest Padma. She was handed over to judicial custody after interrogation.

Manjunath’s sister Chandrakala told TNIE that Padma had intended to kill him suspecting that he had an affair with a woman. He would complain about her saying he was not able to bear the “torture” from her, Chandrakala said.