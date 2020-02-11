Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC floats tenders for 90 e-Metro feeder buses

The routes through which these buses will move have been shortlisted. The BMTC has been receiving several requests for feeder buses for quite some time now.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has floated tenders for 90 electric metro feeder buses in the city. The e-mini buses are in addition to the 1,500 electric buses, which are expected to come in this year. However, these mini buses will be used as metro feeder buses in an attempt to cover last-mile connectivity.

The mini bus will be nine metres long and the successful bidder has to set up the charging infrastructure, provide drivers, and maintain the buses. The bidding process may take two months. The contractor is then expected to supply the prototype in three months and provide 40 mini e-buses in the following three months, which will be a part of Phase 1.

The funding is done by Bangalore Smart City Limited which will cover Rs 50 crore. The rest will be covered by the BMTC via opex model. “The buses will not only operate at metro stations but also adjoining areas for last-mile connectivity,” BMTC managing director C Shikha told TNIE.

The routes through which these buses will move have been shortlisted. The BMTC has been receiving several requests for feeder buses for quite some time now.

A senior BMTC official had earlier told TNIE that since metro stations have plenty of space in front of them in regard to the footpath, officials are looking at creating spaces for the buses to enter to avoid traffic jams on the road. “On this, particular areas have been identified for phase 1,” Shikha added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp