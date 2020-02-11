Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops arrest scamsters in two separate cases

Published: 11th February 2020 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police have arrested two men, in two separate cases, of cheating.One of the accused forged MLA SR Vishwnath’s signature, while the other conned people on the pretext of offering a job as a typist in the Karnataka Public Services Commission.

In the first case, 42-year-old B Basavalingaiah, a contract employee of the horticulture department, was arrested for forging the signature of CM Yediyurappa political secretary SR Vishwanath.Basavalingaiah told police that he had created Vishwanath’s letterhead to write a recommendation letter to the CM about asking for the transfer of Chikkaballapur ZP assistant secretary Chandrakanth BK, to Bengaluru.

Thought to be genuine, the CM’s office sent it to the rural development and panchayat raj department for consideration. Later, Vishwanath learnt that someone had forged his signature and filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police station in October 2019.

Conning job seekers
In the second incident, 27-year-old Anil Kumar was arrested for conning job aspirants, which came to light when the son of one of the victims reported it.Police said that the accused Kumar had contacted the mother of one Girish who was looking for a job. Kumar managed to convince her that he was an em ployee in the KPSC and that he could help Girish get a job as a typist. He demanded Rs 25,000 as advance. She believed Kumar and gave him money. On learning that his mother had given money to Kumar, Girish approached police. Based on tip off, police nabbed Kumar.

