Driver rams Lamborghini into police chowki, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Monday arrested a businessman for rash and negligent driving, after the Lamborghini he was driving hit a police chowki.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening. A senior police officer said that the accused, Sunny Sabarwal, who is a resident of JC Nagar, was arrested by Cubbon Park police after he allegedly rammed his over-speeding car into the chowki near Minsk Square in front of the Cubbon Park metro station. After his car damaged the chowki, he took a selfie and uploaded it on his social media account. Following his post, police gathered his details and arrested him.

It was a new car and had no registration numbers. It is suspected that the mishap happened as a result of reckless driving due to racing in the CBD.

“We have collected CCTV footage to get more details. The wall and chains inside the chowki have been damaged due to impact, while there were no policemen when the incident occurred,” the officer said, adding that there were a couple of accidents reported due to racing with high-end cars and the reports are being collected from all stations.

It is also reported that a car and auto-rickshaw were damaged, after three men racing on Bellary Road caused a series of accidents at Mekhri Circle on Sunday night. The accused, however, managed to escape on their high-end cars soon after the incident. Meanwhile, the drivers of the car and auto-rickshaw approached Sadashivanagar Traffic Police to file a case.

The police said that a special team has been formed as the accused managed to escape before police reached the spot, and the incident has been taken very seriously. “We are analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused soon,” police said.