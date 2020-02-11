IIMB to offer course on family business

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the next academic year, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) will start a course that revolves solely around family businesses.The 21-day on-campus Family Business Advanced Management Programme (FAME) which starts on April 6 is spread over six months to give ample time to the students to learn while they work.

IIMB already has been running Management Programme for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses for over 13 years.The proposed course focuses on a cohort of family businesses. Its functional strategies and their implementation take into account the realities of family businesses and help the participants relate to the inputs provided with their own context, Professors K Kumar and Dalhia Mani, Programme Directors of FAME, told TNIE over email.

During the first six days from from April 6, the students will focus on “understanding the business environment and yourself as a leader”. Classes on mastering functional management and formulating growth strategies will be held from June 1 to 6 and family business succession and governance from July 6 to 8, and leading into the future from August 3 to 5. Project presentations will be held from September 7 to 9. The non-residential fee for the course is Rs 8.53 lakh and residential fee 9.26 lakh plus GST.On one of the modules, ‘The Future of Business: New Paradigms and Digital Transformations’, the duo said it will help understand the inevitable transformations.