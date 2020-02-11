Home Cities Bengaluru

IIMB to offer course on family business

IIMB already has been running Management Programme for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses for over 13 years.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the next academic year, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) will start a course that revolves solely around family businesses.The 21-day on-campus Family Business Advanced Management Programme (FAME) which starts on April 6 is spread over six months to give ample time to the students to learn while they work.

IIMB already has been running Management Programme for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses for over 13 years.The proposed course focuses on a cohort of family businesses. Its functional strategies and their implementation take into account the realities of family businesses and help the participants relate to the inputs provided with their own context, Professors K Kumar and Dalhia Mani, Programme Directors of FAME, told TNIE over email.

During the first six days from  from April 6, the students will focus on “understanding the business environment and yourself as a leader”. Classes on mastering functional management and formulating growth strategies will be held from June 1 to 6 and family business succession and governance from July 6 to 8, and leading into the future from August 3 to 5. Project presentations will be held from September 7 to 9. The non-residential fee for the course is Rs 8.53 lakh and residential fee 9.26 lakh plus GST.On one of the modules, ‘The Future of Business: New Paradigms and Digital Transformations’, the duo said it will help understand the inevitable transformations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp