Two labourers buried alive as mud caves in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers were killed on Monday evening when mud caved in on them while they were digging for sanitary pipeline work at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Kumbalagodu near Ramanagar.

The deceased have been identified as Nikilesh Das, (36) a native of Bihar and Kariyapp B, (31) from Andra Pradesh. Three others had a narrow escape.

Kumbalagodu police said the incident occurred around 4.35pm. Workers had dug about 15 feet deep to lay sanitary pipelines when mud collapsed on the duo. Workers alerted fire and emergency personnel who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Ramanagar government hospital.

A case of negligence has been filed against the company carrying out the work on contract from the BDA.