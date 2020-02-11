When jazz musicians came alive at police station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Bigg and Nema Vinkeloe from Sweden start playing their piece, it will teleport you to a calm state of mind. “That’s exactly what our intention is,” says Nema. The mother-daughter duo performed at an event organised by SCEAD Foundation, at the All women’s police station, Shivajinagar, on Monday, to spread awareness on women empowerment.

“Police are generally taken for granted. They are expected to be everywhere within no time. Since they do so much for us, it is just a small gesture to them,” says the 26-year-old, who has been travelling with her mother to promote gender equality. “When you are a woman in music, it is hard to miss out the gender inequality that prevails, because it’s an issue that stares at you almost every day,” says Bigg, adding, “I have been into music all my life and have worked with both male and female musicians. I can say the gap is huge.” She has been a music teacher and sound therapist for 25 years.

They have been working on sound therapy for autistic children. But two years ago, they started a mission to find a sustainable alternative for sanitary napkins.

The event also featured musicians from Master plant’s orchestra – Benjamin Andersen from Denmark and Arun Sivag from India. They were also joined by Chiyo Kaiga from Japan.

Bigg, 63, and Nema came to India a month-and-a-half ago and are planning to stay in Karnataka for a couple of months. “We plan to travel to the countryside to talk about woman empowerment,” says Bigg.