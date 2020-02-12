10 yrs on, Beyond Carlton wants ‘fire champs’ for safe city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a mark of remembrance and tribute to those who lost their lives in Carlton Towers fire tragedy in 2010, Beyond Carlton is organising a series of events this month. In 2010, nine people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in Carlton Towers. Following the incident, those who lost their dear ones in the tragedy started ‘Beyond Carlton’, a citizen-led fire-safety initiative.

As part of the series of events, Beyond Carlton has launched a social media campaign ‘#Iamafirechamp’ to create awareness on how one can contribute to the community by preventing fire accidents.“As part of the campaign, respondents have to send a 15-second video in which they have to tell what type of dwelling they live or work in. They should share what action they took to make it fire safe—whether they did a safety check, educated people in their house about fire safety, monitored fire safety preparedness in their apartment and/or learnt about fire safety. The video can be shot in English, Hindi or any other language. The videos can be sent at info@beyondcarlton.org,” a release said.

“At Beyond Carlton, we aim to create fire safety awareness. As part of our 10-year anniversary, we are running the #Iamafirechamp campaign on all our social media platforms. This campaign is a small effort to make our citizens more sensitive towards fire safety,” founder of Beyond Carlton Uday Vijayan said.

On February 23, 2010, a major fire broke in Carlton Towers, an eight-storey building that housed offices, restaurants and shops on Old Airport Road. Altogether nine people—including three who jumped out of the windows —died in the mishap, while dozens of people sustained injuries in the incident.