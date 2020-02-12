Home Cities Bengaluru

After Delhi, it’s 'Mission Bengaluru' for AAP

Over the last 18 months, the Aam Aadmi Party is working hard for the BBMP elections.

Published: 12th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers celebrate the party’s Delhi assembly poll victory, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

AAP workers celebrate the party’s Delhi assembly poll victory, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive victory in the national capital, that too in the face of BJP’s formidable election-fighting machinery led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has come as a big morale booster for the Aam Aadmi Party that is looking to expand its footprints outside Delhi. Now, its focus is on the IT City Bengaluru.

“Delhi results have given new hope and enthusiasm to AAP workers across the country and sent a message that you can win elections purely based on good work. Our focus is now on winning Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections this year,” AAP state co-convener and BBMP campaign in-charge Shanthala Damle told TNIE. Immediately after the results were announced, AAP workers in Bengaluru and other parts of the state hit the streets and celebrated by distributing sweets.

After its first victory in Delhi, AAP had put up candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. None of them did well in the state. In the absence of a strong organisation, they failed to reach out to the voters. After that election, there was hardly any effort to build the organisation.

ALSO READ: AAP wins 62 seats, BJP 8, Congress draws blank again in Delhi

However, over the last 18 months, the party is working hard for the BBMP elections. They have already opened ward offices and appointed ward presidents to prepare for the civic polls. From Wednesday, they are taking out a padayatra, asking people to recommend candidates and also give suggestions for the development of the city.

“We won Delhi and also did well in Punjab as we were focused on those states. In a similar way, we want to focus on the BBMP elections, while also strengthening our units across the state. For the next six months, our workers from across Karnataka will focus on Bengaluru and also our party election strategists from Delhi will come to help us,” she said. “We are encouraging good people to join politics and that is the reason we are asking citizens to recommend candidates, who will be fielded from all wards. We are confident of winning the elections,” she said.

The party is well aware of the challenges and knows that it needs to put in a lot of hard work to replicate its Delhi model of winning elections in other states. This time around, they seem to be willing to take up the challenge. However, political analysts are sceptical of APP making it big in Karnataka or other states.

ALSO READ: 'I love you, Delhi': Kejriwal soaks in capital win, swearing-in on Valentine's Day

“There is a strong temptation to say what has happened in Delhi can be replicated elsewhere, but I believe that it is not prudent for AAP to attempt it at this stage. What they have managed in Delhi is because of a sustained, planned and long-term strategy,” said political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri.

“To replicate it in other states, they need to have same sustained ground-level work, similar credible face and I don’t see that anywhere else in the country at the moment,” he said.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy too said that it is not an easy task for AAP to replicate its Delhi success in Karnataka, especially in the absence of a strong organisation. According to him, the party should make inroads into smaller states like Goa, before focusing on bigger states like Karnataka.

AAP’s victory a good sign in Indian politics, says former PM

Bengaluru: Former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his victory, and said that the AAP’s victory assures the rest of India, yet again, that “desperate acts of communal polarization have limited currency.”

He said Kejriwal “richly deserved” this win, and that it is a remarkably good sign in Indian politics that the latter’s focus on development paid off. “The talk of your government’s good work in health and education sectors has reached the corners of Karnataka and the rest of India too,” the former PM said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi election Arvind Kejriwal AAP AAP Bengaluru
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp