Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Not involved in Bentley car accident, says Congress MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris

He claimed that he was driving the Lamborghini whereas his driver Balu was at the wheels of the Bentley car, which was involved in the accident.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Nalapad Haris

Mohammed Nalapad Haris

By PTI

BENGALURU: A Congress MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris on Wednesday maintained he was not involved in the accident caused by a high end car in the city and challenged anyone to prove otherwise. A day after police said he allegedly drove the car, injuring a two wheeler rider and damaging an autorickshaw, Harris appeared before them and later told reporters he would fight it out in court.

The accident occurred on Sunday. "If there is evidence, let them prove it. I am going to the court, I will fight it out till I can. This is not the first case of car accident but I did not drive the car," Harris, son of Congress MLA NA Harris, said.

He claimed that he was driving the Lamborghini whereas his driver Balu was at the wheels of the Bentley car, which was involved in the accident. Harris said he made arrangements to admit the accident victim to the hospital and paid his bill.

ALSO READ| MLA NA Haris' son in trouble again; cops slap notice on him in accident case

He alleged that "there are people" wanting to frame him in the case and get his bail cancelled to send him to jail. Claiming that it was "only an accident" and not done intentionally, Harris urged the media not to demonise him.

Harris, who is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder related to the midnight brawl in February 2018, said he has completely changed after the incident.

"I am completely changed after the incident (pub related brawl where he made the murderous assault) but I am branded as a 'Goonda' (rowdy)," said Harris who turned emotional. However, police said they have "adequate evidence" that Harris was involved in the accident.

"We are not bothered about what he is saying outside, but we have evidence that he was involved in the accident. Since it (the accident he was involved in) was a bailable offence, he has been granted bail," said Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru car accident Karnataka Bentley accident karnataka VIP mishap Bentley accident Mohammed Nalapad Harris
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp