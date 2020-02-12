Home Cities Bengaluru

Breathe easy, this ring keeps tabs on your meditation

Similar to smart watches that keep track of your sleep and walking habits, Hyderabad-based startup Avantari Technologies Private Limited has developed ‘Dhyana Ring’ for medidators.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:42 AM

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Similar to smart watches that keep track of your sleep and walking habits, Hyderabad-based startup Avantari Technologies Private Limited has developed ‘Dhyana Ring’ for medidators. The ring tracks the performance of meditators on three parameters — breathing, relaxation and focus — with algorithms that track heart rate variations (HRV), product specialist Vishal Balgopal told TNIE.

Dhaani Kulsresht from the firm said HRV is a good proxy for the functioning of the autonomous system and the ring reminds you which part of the meditation you need to work on.The ring is yet to gain popularity in India where meditation is still considered sacred, sources said.The company is creating customised content for various mental states. For instance, a creative block has a guided meditation which is curated after understanding how professionals in creative jobs work, said Balgopal.

A meditation ring for sportspersons will be in the market in two months, he said. Guided meditation that teaches them how to destress and focus has badminton coach Pulella Gopichand giving his voice, Balgopal added. In another innovation, Bengaluru-based startup Kayadev has come up a video analytics platform to help retailers understanding their customers.Though this, data from CCTV video is translated into something meaningful, Arul Dhamodaran, managing director of Kayadev told TNIE. 

It detects an object on the customer who walks into the retail store and much like how an online store knows what products are checked, the video analytics will track the object upto the billing desk, effectively tracking where the person’s gaze has fallen and for how long. Through the data, retail firms can have better product placement, he added.

During a session on AI in healthcare, Harpreet Kanwar, CTO, Lifesciences, Cognizant said artificial intelligence has the potential in pharmacovogilance to track the adverse effect of drugs. Data entry can be automated and made cost effective — 1500 people can be replaced by a bot, he added.
Dr Naama Hammel, opthalmologist and clinical research scientist at Google Health highlighted the use of AI in tracking diabetic retinopathy.

