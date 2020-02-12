Constable manhandles hotel cashier over hafta, probe initiated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inquiry has been launched against a constable attached to Puttenahalli police station after a video of him allegedly manhandling a hotel cashier went viral. Police said that Abhishek, filed a complaint against Vinay Walikar for harassing him and his staffers for not paying hafta and then forcing him to close the hotel before 10.30pm. Walikar came around 8 pm, demanding hafta from Abhishek. When he refused, Walikar and his colleague returned at 10.30pm and allegedly pushed him around for not closing the hotel. The incident was caught on cameras and Abhishek shared the footage with news channels on Tuesday.