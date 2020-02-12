Draft proposes affordable sand at local level

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new sand policy drafted by the state government aims at making the construction material more affordable by facilitating its supply at local levels.According to the draft policy, first and second grade sand available at riversides will be identified and supplied at local levels to construct houses, public toilets and other structures. It will be supplied through local panchayats at affordable prices, fixed by the state government.

According to the draft policy, only small vehicles will be allowed to enter gram panchayat limits for transportation of sand and they will have to be fitted with a tracking system. Sand can be booked online to maintain transparency. The draft also proposes that sand supplied from outside Karnataka will have to be sold at rates prescribed by the state government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday discussed the draft policy with officials and directed them to table it at the upcoming cabinet meeting for approval.The policy has been drafted as per recommendations of a cabinet sub-committee.There is an annual demand for 45 lakh tonnes of sand in the state of which 30 lakh tonnes is arranged from M-sand units, while 4.5 lakh tonnes is extracted from riverside and other sources. This apart, 2 lakh tonnes of sand is supplied from outside Karnataka. There is a shortage of 8.5 lakh tonnes, affecting many construction works across the state.