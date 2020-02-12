Home Cities Bengaluru

Draft proposes affordable sand at local level

Small vehicles with tracking systems will be allowed to enter gram panchayats for transportation of construction material

Published: 12th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new sand policy drafted by the state government aims at making the construction material more affordable by facilitating its supply at local levels.According to the draft policy, first and second grade sand available at riversides will be identified and supplied at local levels to construct houses, public toilets and other structures. It will be supplied through local panchayats at affordable prices, fixed by the state government. 

According to the draft policy, only small vehicles will be allowed to enter gram panchayat limits for transportation of sand and they will have to be fitted with a tracking system. Sand can be booked online to maintain transparency. The draft also proposes that sand supplied from outside Karnataka will have to be sold at rates prescribed by the state government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday discussed the draft policy with officials and directed them to table it at the upcoming cabinet meeting for approval.The policy has been drafted as per recommendations of a cabinet sub-committee.There is an annual demand for 45 lakh tonnes of sand in the state of which 30 lakh tonnes is arranged from M-sand units, while 4.5 lakh tonnes is extracted from riverside and other sources. This apart, 2 lakh tonnes of sand is supplied from outside Karnataka. There is a shortage of 8.5 lakh tonnes, affecting many construction works across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp