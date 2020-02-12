Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Industry seeks data; govt prioritises privacy’

An example of the uses of AI can be seen in the manner in which the forest department uses data to analyse the best price the department can get for its timber reserve.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
BENGALURU: “When the Supreme Court judgment on the disputed Ayodhya case was on, law enforcement agencies across the state were going through Twitter to see where they can get the key words — ‘dispute’, ‘violence’, and ‘crime’— because of the apprehension that the judgment may lead to a law and order situation. The words were geo-tagged to find out where they were emerging from,” said Director, IT & BT, and Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Prashant Kumar Mishra. He was talking at the two-day ‘AI Application and Digi-Tech’ Summit and exposition here on Tuesday.

There is a demand for more data because Artificial Intelligence (AI) will become more robust if there are more users, Prashant added. Although the industrial sector wants data, data privacy is a priority to the government which is looking to have a robust system where personal data is not misused while generic data is used for development purposes, he added.

An example of the uses of AI can be seen in the manner in which the forest department uses data to analyse the best price the department can get for its timber reserve. This is based on the analysis of data for five years, he said.He said that the government has setup a Centre of Excellence (COE) along with National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), called the ‘COE in AI and Data Sciences’, and another institution, Machine Intelligence and Robotics (MINRO) Center IIIT  Bengaluru, that looks after Machine Learning.

Talking to media persons about the government of Karnataka’s initiative MINRO, he said 14 startups are housed at present that work on virtual interventions. The startups are provided mentorship by technical experts in IIIT.For instance, one of the startups have come up with an algorithm where the key words are geo-tagged, to give targeted advertisements on social media.

‘Human-centric jobs will be weighted more than automated’ 
Bengaluru: Highlighting the uses of real-time and non-real time AI, Sunil Gopinath, India CEO of Japan-based Rakuten Viki, said India has five million users for its Korean language movie business — Viki —  in the North-East and central India alone — who get real-time language translation. As we evolve, anything that is automated will be cheap and elevate the quality of experience. Human-centric jobs will be weighted more than more mundane ones, he added. Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO, AIQRATE, said we are talking about re-balancing the human-machine equation. Ramkumar Narayan, VP and Managing Site Director, R&D VMWare Software India Pvt Ltd said data always existed, but today, the ability to unlock data, store it on the cloud, analyse and provide realtime feedback is creating the next wave of the AI revolution. 

