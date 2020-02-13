Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrate the season of love with food, music and more

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, city hotels and restaurants have geared to celebrate the day of love with a wide range of specially curated events. 

Published: 13th February 2020 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, city hotels and restaurants have geared to celebrate the day of love with a wide range of specially curated events. Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is celebrating love with curated dining experience packages. Choose from Couple Packages, which offers a five-course meal in a romantic setting at CUR8. The menu offers a choice of Indian and Mediterranean cuisines with dishes like River Prawn Bisque, Confit Salmon, Murgh Khichdi Risotto and Asparagus Panna Cotta.

Guests can also indulge in an intimate dinner in the lush, green surroundings of the butterfly garden with candle-lit tables on February 14.JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has lined up an extensive buffet at JW Kitchen, including a special cupid menu at ALBA. Savour dishes like Avocado Carpaccio, Asian Crab and Pepper Soup, and Berry Rhubarb Pistachio Opera with your loved ones. 

Copper Chimney, Indiranagar, has come up special lunch and dinner options for the Valentine’s week with a spread of cocktails and food ranging from Imli and Orange cocktails to veg Jalfrezi and Malai broccoli. Fox in the field, Whitefield, has curated a 5-course Prix Fixe dinner to be enjoyed with your Valentine along with a live concert for a memorable romantic dinner. One can relish delicacies like Smoked Chicken wrapped Prawns, Babycorn Tempura Spears and Gulab-Jamun Cheesecake, on February 14.

Indulge in the screening of an opera with your special one at Inox, Garuda Mall who will be bringing Carmen, an Epic Love Story by George Bizet to the silver screen on February 14. Directed by Casper Holten, the story is of a Gypsy from Seville who is fighting for the freedom of love. For  love birds looking for new and exciting ways to spend Valentine’s Day, Inorbit Mall, Whitefield is organising a light and sound show on the 24ft high Red Eiffel Tower from February 13. To enhance the experience, Nyte – Drinkery and Kitchen, Inorbit Mall, is organising a Bollywood theme party with the DJ Rhea on February 14. 

Special days aren’t complete without an element of sweetness and what’s better than specially curated treats. Whether it’s to commemorate a love going strong or a gift to begin a new romantic adventure, Magnolia Bakery has come up with Valentine’s Day exclusives, with decorated Rose Cupcakes, along with a pack of mini cupcakes with hearts and sprinkles, perfect for sharing.

Lastly, for the singles in town, The Irish House has got you covered with activities to celebrate your single hood from February 14 onwards. Drop by with your single mates to participate in fun activities like Ex-Boxing and indulge in beverages with special single’s themed LIIT’s with the likes of The Heartless Narcissist - Whiskey, Brandy, Martini Rosso, as you raise a toast to singlehood.

