Coronavirus outbreak: Know the myths and the facts

The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Nilu Sunil 
Express News Service

As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.

Myth: Vaccines for pneumonia give protection against coronavirus disease.
Reality: Pneumococca and Haemophilus influenza Vaccines used for pneumonia will not give protection against. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine.

Myth: Antibiotics are effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus.
Reality: Not at all, antibiotics work only against bacteria and not on viruses. This disease is a virus therefore, antibiotics should be avoided as a means of prevention or treatment.

Myth: Specific medicines can prevent and treat coronavirus.
Reality:  Since this is a new disease and there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the coronavirus.

Myth: Regularly rinsing nose with saline helps prevent coronavirus infection. 
Reality: There is no such evidence. Regularly rinsing nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold.

Myth: Coronavirus is spread by pets.
Reality: No. One needs to be hygienic and it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after playing with pets. Washing hands regularly helps to protect against various common bacteria that can pass between pets and humans. However, there is evidence as such that pets causes coronavirus.

Myth: New coronavirus only affects elderly people.
Reality: People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus. Elderly people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, etc.) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

Myth: Thermal scanners are not effective in detecting coronavirus.
Reality: That’s not true. The thermal scanners can detect people who have developed  fever due to infection with the novel coronavirus. But it cannot detect people infected with the virus but have not yet developed a fever.

Myth: Hand dryers are effective in killing the virus.
Reality: Not at all. To protect against the new coronavirus or any disease it is important to wash or clean hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand wash or with soap and water. Once hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.

Myth: Spraying alcohol or chlorine over your body will kill the new coronavirus.
Reality: Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your system. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth). One must be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations.

(The author is emergency medicine, consultant, Vikram Hospital Bengaluru)

