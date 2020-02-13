Govt vehicles refuse to adhere to FASTag rules

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vehicles of both state and central government departments are refusing to adhere to norms laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regarding FASTags. Despite only specific categories permitted in the VIP lane, these vehicles forcibly use them bypassing either the FASTag or cash lanes, say sources from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Nearly 56% of vehicle users in Karnataka have opted for the FASTag mode of payment.A top official said that drivers or even officials driving government cars or their personal vehicles show their ID cards and insist they be permitted through. “When you consider Karnataka, this problem is acute in Bengaluru with all major government offices located here. We had permitted it in the past but after the introduction of FASTag, we do not want to be lenient with them.

This refusal by government employees of all levels is costing us a huge sum on a daily basis. We are keen on putting an end to it,” a senior official said. Another official said that apart from ambulances, President, Vice President, Governor, Chief Secretary, Cabinet Ministers, Police, Chief Justice and Judges of High Court are among those exempt from payment at toll booths.

FASTag has been made mandatory for most lanes across the country with only two separate cash lanes permitted in important toll plazas across the country from January 15, 2020, in order to do away with vehicular congestion at these spots. Vehicle users who use the FASTag lane without the tags are charged double the toll user fee.