Rescripting reality

BENGALURU: Necessity is the mother of all inventions. But more often than not, we see many inventions serve their purpose way past the lifetime of the founder. Such is the foresight of scientists and inventors. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two such inventions that came to be in the previous century. Their uses, however, are only being realised now as mankind starts to tap into the vast pool of possibilities with technology.

TNQ InGage claims to be among the pioneers of AR/VR in India, providing immersive services to a plethora of reputed clientele. Founded in 2012, by Vijay Karunakaran, he reveals what it is to be a real player in the virtual world. .

Tell us about your journey.

We strive to leverage the benefits of AR, VR and IoT (Internet of Things) to make a socially- meaningful impact on the way people train, learn and work across industries. We develop immersive technology solutions using augmented and virtual reality for experiential training and education, product visualisation and prototyping. Our endeavours began when we sensed the need for a medium that could make a difference to its users. Early in 2019, we joined hands with TNQ Technologies. This partnership with the publishing technology company will help us in providing customers with a productive experience through our immersive technology portfolio at a global level.

Who are your clients ?

Our services now include VR-based training, AR-based field services and digital experience centres. Our client base includes Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Saint-Gobain.

What is the size of the AR/VR market in India?

Industrial investments in AR/VR are exceeding expectations. It is envisaged to triple its size in the years to come. The global market of AR/VR was estimated at $18.4 billion in 2018, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 76 per cent and hit the 180 billion mark by 2022. The Indian AR/VR market is poised to grow significantly in the years to come, thanks to the increased adoption of AR and VR based products by various end-users including defence, retail, real estate, consumer electronics, and entertainment.

You cater to manufacturing, construction and healthcare sectors. How have these sectors changed?

The construction and manufacturing sectors are beginning to realise the benefits that could be rendered to their respective spheres, be it in terms of safety training, remote training, enhancement of productivity, cost-efficiency, among a host of other factors. Given these, we will see more companies in these sectors adopting the technology. In the manufacturing sector, for example, our training helps reduce risk and accelerate implementation during the laying of complex automated facilities, and benefits configuration, safety and workplace ergonomics.

Explain to us your growth plans in the short- and long-term.

We intend to develop our own range of AR/VR products in the shorter course of time. In the long term, we are looking to penetrate the global market, which includes the world of book publishing.

quite a record

Completed more than 500 projects

Served more than 250 customers

Created more than 50 million AR/VR experience views

training with AR/VR

Controlled and safe environment

Cstomisable for training scenarios

Can be used anywhere at any time

Gamification scenarios are engaging

