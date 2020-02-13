Home Cities Bengaluru

State plans European model wayside amenities

CT Ravi says his department is surveying long route destinations, highways with potential to set up these facilities 

Published: 13th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  If everything goes well, you will come across ‘’Highway Villages’’ in the state where you can relax when you travel long distance. To provide basic amenities to travellers, the state government is considering a proposal to build wayside amenities on the lines of similar facilities in Europe.Tourism Minister C T Ravi who attended a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told The New Indian Express that the proposed wayside amenities will have lodging and boarding facilities, fuel pumps, hotels and shopping complexes and also emergency services like small hospital/medical shops. It is likely to be announced in the March 5 state budget.

Ravi said that his department is doing a survey of long route destinations and highways where there are potentials to set up wayside amenities. “We are planning to make them similar to those in Europe,’’ he said. The minister who had travelled to the United Kingdom recently said, “We will call for applications. People who have land or space to construct (such facilities) can apply. We have proposed the same to Yediyurappa and we are confident he will include this in the budget.’’

This apart, the government is also planning to organise a tourism investors’ meet on the lines of the Global Investors Meet, focusing on the tourism sector. “We will select places that have potentials to be developed into tourist places. It could also be an abandoned quarry. In the Phillipines, an abandoned quarry is converted into a tourist place. We will also include unused mining spots like Kolar Gold Mining, part of which can be developed. This will also help visitors get glimpses mining sites,’’ he said. 

Ravi said they will list out many such places and historical sites that need attention. The same will be displayed in the investors’ meet so that they will have a wide range of selection. “We do not have enough funds to develop all these places at a time. So we have decided to take help from private players, including foreign investors. Ownership will be with us. This initiative will give us funds through taxes and direct employment to local youths. Before organising the investors’ meet, we will call for registration,’’ he said.

The amenities

 Motels
Toilets
 Petrol pumps
Food court
 Shopping complex where one can get local handicrafts

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp