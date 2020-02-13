Sudanese man held for MDMA possession

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Sudanese national has been arrested on charges of drug peddling and Yeshwantpur police have seized MDMA from him.The accused has been identified as Ahmed Hasan alias Adam (31), a resident of Kalyan Nagar in Kammanahalli who hails from Sudan.

Police said that he was arrested following credible information that a foreigner was trying to sell narcotic substances in Mathikere 9th Main Road. A police team swung into action and nabbed him after he was found in possession of the drugs.“Investigations revealed that he had come to India on a student visa. He was earlier arrested by Kothanur police in a similar case and was out on bail,” the police added.