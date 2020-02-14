Home Cities Bengaluru

Green is the new red for these students on Valentine's Day

Come February 14, the common scene near colleges would be young boys and girls holding roses or chocolates or teddy bears.

Students of Surana College make seed balls to be thrown in hilly areas at the onset of monsoon | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come February 14, the common scene near colleges would be young boys and girls holding roses or chocolates or teddy bears. But Surana College in Bengaluru is celebrating ‘Green is my Valentine’.Surana College was the first to start a seed bank in college where students collect seeds from the fruits they eat and put them in a collection box every week.

These are made into seed balls and are thrown in hilly areas during the onset of monsoon. This initiative was done in association with Green Earth Life and the support of Principal of Surana College Dr Shakuntala Samuelson during the seed collection drive.

They not only made seed balls out of the fruits and vegetables they consumed, but also planted them on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Kumbalgodu. Students were told to collect seeds on a day-to-day basis. “There was a competition between various streams and that made students participate with more enthusiasm” Shruthi BC, a lecturer told The New Indian Express.

“Seed collection and making seed balls during the week up to Valentine’s Day was a thrilling experience for me. We never realised that the seeds we throw away can give a new life. I’m happy I could do my bit for Mother Nature,” said Manush, a 1st year Journalism student.Vinay Deshpande , third year BCOM student, said, “Bengaluru has turned into a concrete jungle. The youth are spending time on Cupid and Valentine’s Day. By contributing to nature, we can do something good. I am happy to take part in this.”

