No Metro service between RV Road, Yelachenahalli stations on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on the Green Line will be suspended on Sunday (February 16) as major electrical works will be undertaken. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has initiated the work of drawing of 33KV power cables from the Yelachenahalli receiving sub-station to Yelachenahalli station and beyond, for powering the Reach-4 extension line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura stations on Green Line. Train services will not be affected between Nagasandra and R V Road stations, it said.

Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations will resume on Monday (February 17) at 5 am. Services on Purple Line will be normal on Sunday. The Puttenahalli Cross to Anjanapura Township (upto Nice Road crossing) is an extension of the North-South Line. It runs on the median of the Kanakapura Road and continues along the median till Anjanapura Township. It has five stations — Anjanapura Road Cross, Krishnaleela Park (ISKCON), Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura Towsnhip.

Train services will not be affected between Nagasandra and R V Road stations

Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations will resume on Monday (February 17) at 5 am

Services on Purple Line will be normal on Sunday