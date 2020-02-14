Home Cities Bengaluru

No Metro service between RV Road, Yelachenahalli stations on Sunday

Metro train services between R V Road and Yelachenahalli stations on the Green Line will be suspended on Sunday (February 16) as major electrical works will be undertaken. 

Published: 14th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on the Green Line will be suspended on Sunday (February 16) as major electrical works will be undertaken. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has initiated the work of drawing of 33KV power cables from the Yelachenahalli receiving sub-station to Yelachenahalli station and beyond, for powering the Reach-4 extension line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura stations on Green Line. Train services will not be affected between Nagasandra and R V Road stations, it said. 

Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations will resume on Monday (February 17) at 5 am. Services on Purple Line will be normal on Sunday. The Puttenahalli Cross to Anjanapura Township (upto Nice Road crossing) is an extension of the North-South Line. It runs on the median of the Kanakapura Road and continues along the median till Anjanapura Township. It has five stations — Anjanapura Road Cross, Krishnaleela Park (ISKCON), Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura Towsnhip. 

 Train services will not be affected between Nagasandra and R V Road stations 
 Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations will resume on Monday (February 17) at 5 am
 Services on Purple Line will be normal on Sunday

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metro
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp