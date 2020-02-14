Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents of Mantri Greens a worried lot over demolition news

President of apartment complex association Puttasawamy Gowda said all the residents are tensed as so far, no communication has been given by the builder or the BBMP.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Mantri Greens have sought legal advice to ascertain their future

Residents of Mantri Greens have sought legal advice to ascertain their future | Saptarshi Mukherjee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: News of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) plans to demolish Mantri Greens apartments and Mantri Mall following directions from Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court, has raised an alarm for residents of the up-market apartment complex. The apartment dwellers are a worried lot and have been making enquiries with the builders and legal experts on what will happen to them if their homes are demolished. 

President of apartment complex association Puttasawamy Gowda said all the residents are tensed as so far, no communication has been given by the builder or the BBMP. Residents alleged that BBMP and politicians had vested interests and hence they were looking for ways to trouble them. “The property has been developed on a land purchased by National Textiles Corporation in auction.

During that time, there was no BBMP order issued that the land in transaction is on a government road. Now, the question is whether a portion of the land is under contention or the entire property. There is no clarity. If the BBMP knew there were irregularities, how did they let the apartment complex and the mall come up and also the Metro rail? Why are they raising questions now? What will happen to us if the property is demolished,” questioned a resident who did not want to be named. 

Another resident said: “BBMP had not conducted any survey and concluded that the entire building is illegal. They are spreading the news that structures will be demolished. All this is causing us a lot of mental agony as we have invested all our earnings to purchase a home which is nothing less than in crores.” Meanwhile, BBMP officials said though they were aware that orders were issued to take down the properties, no written order copy had come to them and no decision on this was taken by the higher-ups also. 

