Home Cities Bengaluru

Uncertainty over Israeli model of farming

Uncertainty still looms over the implementation of Israeli model of farming that was proposed over two years ago.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

millet farming

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uncertainty still looms over the implementation of Israeli model of farming that was proposed over two years ago. Officials from Agriculture department said they are planning to roll it out post Khariff season, which is after October 2020. In 2018, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced Israeli technology-based farming in Karnataka. Later, in July 2018, H D Kumaraswamy-led government announced an allocation of Rs 300 crore. It subsequently approved a report on Israeli technology submitted by officials in the cabinet in December 2018.  

Speaking to reporters, Rajendra Kataria, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department said there was a delay due to various reasons. Funds for this were allotted under capital expenditure, which is meant for the construction of infrastructure. It took five months to sort that out, he said.

Kataria said, Later, various agriculture and horticulture universities have developed around 14 different models that are suitable for the state. In Karnataka, climate and soil condition changes from place to place and these models will be apt for different regions. 

“We have demonstrated the same at a Israeli university, which is guiding us and has approved it. Now that the technology is ready, we are taking the help of university teaching staff and PhD students who will bring awareness to farmers,’’ he said.Though Rs 300 crore was allotted, not much has been utilised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Israeli model farming
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp