Uncertainty over Israeli model of farming

BENGALURU: Uncertainty still looms over the implementation of Israeli model of farming that was proposed over two years ago. Officials from Agriculture department said they are planning to roll it out post Khariff season, which is after October 2020. In 2018, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced Israeli technology-based farming in Karnataka. Later, in July 2018, H D Kumaraswamy-led government announced an allocation of Rs 300 crore. It subsequently approved a report on Israeli technology submitted by officials in the cabinet in December 2018.

Speaking to reporters, Rajendra Kataria, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department said there was a delay due to various reasons. Funds for this were allotted under capital expenditure, which is meant for the construction of infrastructure. It took five months to sort that out, he said.

Kataria said, Later, various agriculture and horticulture universities have developed around 14 different models that are suitable for the state. In Karnataka, climate and soil condition changes from place to place and these models will be apt for different regions.

“We have demonstrated the same at a Israeli university, which is guiding us and has approved it. Now that the technology is ready, we are taking the help of university teaching staff and PhD students who will bring awareness to farmers,’’ he said.Though Rs 300 crore was allotted, not much has been utilised.