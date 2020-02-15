Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP slaps penalty of Rs 9 crore on Mantri builders

The BBMP commissioner also put out a tweet disclosing the case, but was unavailable for comment on the demolition of Mantri Square mall and Mantri Greens apartment complex and the penalty. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday slapped a penalty on the builders of Mantri mall over property tax violation and interest of Rs 9,21,80,956. The west zone engineering wing imposed the amount, which included property tax due for the financial year 2018- 19, along with penalty and interest of two percent per month. 

“The amount to be paid and the encroachment case are totally different. The builder and property owner will have to pay the amount before the end of this fiscal year, failing which the penalty amount and tax will increase. This is the first time such a huge amount has been unearthed in the recent past. With the help of the online tax filing system and verification, many cases are coming to the fore,” said an official.

Mayor inspects Chickpete ward
Mayor M Goutham Kumar, on a two-wheeler, inspected Chickpete ward along with senior BBMP officials on Friday. He learnt that bad roads, improper drainage and footpaths were major issues. He directed officials to calculate the cost for the works.  He took health officials to task for not coming to office regularly and warned them of show-cause notices.

Board wants ‘Water Warriors’ 
To create awareness among people on the importance of water and disseminate information on people-friendly initiatives undertaken, the BWSSB is hiring ‘Water Warriors’.  They will create awareness on drain maintenance, water conservation, rainwater harvesting and reuse of 
treated water. 

BWSSB invites univs, schools for plant trip 
BWSSB has invited applications from schools and colleges for an  educational trip to TK Halli plant on weekends. “It is to create awareness on the process of supply of Cauvery water from TK Halli to the city,” a release said. Students from Class 10 till graduation are eligible.  Contact PRO on 9845444015 or login to the BWSSB website.

Junctions to be improved
 Chalukya  Anil Kumble  Trinity  Lalbagh West Gate  BEML Gate  Mysuru Bank 
 Mother Theresa Road-Old Race Course Road intersection  Krupanidhi College  TCM Royan road-Binny Mill road intersection  Dr Rajumar Road-Magadi Road intersection  Navarang theatre 
 Sheshadripuram police station  Rajajinagar ESI hospital  Modi Hospital  Kempegowda Circle 
 Sagar Theatre  Upparpet police station  CV Raman Road-MS Ramaiah Road intersection 
 MS Ramaiah, MM Road-Tannery Road intersection  Taralabalu  Kammanahalli circle 
 Mariappa circle on Kammanahalli main road  Banaswadi main road-100 ft road intersection 
 Coles Road-Mosque Road intersection  Pottery Road-Cookson road intersection  Nagavara main road- Govindpura road junction  BTS  Minerva  Bangalore Medical College  Shivashankar Rao road-KR Road intersection  Yediyur   Vidyapeetha.

