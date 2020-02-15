Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to revamp 35 junctions

Mayor says at least D100 cr needed, exercise can begin after state govt releases funds 

Published: 15th February 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday announced a list of 35 junctions for improvement.The list includes Chalukya, Mysuru Bank, Trinity, Kempegowda and Kammanahalli circles, ESI Hospital junction at Rajajinagar and Dr Rajkumar Road-Magadi Road intersection. The exercise can begin only after the fund is released from the state government. The list was announced soon after the BBMP held a pre-budget discussion with the chief minister at his official residence on Thursday night.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar said while BBMP is finalising the details, an initial estimate shows that at least Rs 100 crore is needed for the 35 junctions and Chalukya Circle will be the first to be implemented at a cost of Rs 3 crore.A senior BBMP official who did not want to be named told The New Indian Express that improvement includes geometric correction of the junctions, beautification, footpath and signal improvement, construction of foot over-bridge and even underpasses.

“We have requested architects and engineers to prepare the designs. The list is preliminary and it has been announced so that people can also give their suggestions, designs and concepts. We aim to start the work soon after the budget session is over,” the official said. Explaining inclusion of Trinity and Chalukya circles, the official explained that in case of the former, after Metro line was laid, the turning towards Old Madras Road has become a problem as vehicles stand on the centre of the road waiting for the signal to turn green.

This leads to chaos on other sides also. In case of the latter, the pedestrian movement needs to be looked into. At Mysuru Bank, the junction is too narrow for the heavy rush of vehicles. The junction is crucial as many protests are held. There are commercial establishments on one side and civil court complex on the other. The junctions will improve on the lines of TenderSURE footpaths and smart junctions with signals. 

