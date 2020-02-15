Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens want changes in smart city project at Cubbon Park

Days after a meeting with Mayor Goutham Kumar on February 8, citizens have submitted a letter to officials asking for changes in the smart city project project.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after a meeting with Mayor Goutham Kumar on February 8, citizens have submitted a letter to officials asking for changes in the smart city project project. They also asked for additional changes with regard to the development and maintenance of Cubbon Park.The letter was sent to the Mayor, MP PC Mohan, MLA Rizwan Arshad, MD Bengaluru Smart City, Horticulture commissioner, Deputy Director Cubbon park, BBMP Commissioner, and Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture.

The letter, submitted by Cubbon Park Walkers Association, had details like not adding play areas as there is already an existing one, no requirement of stone clad ground around large trees for yoga spots, no biogas plant, new signages should be made only with wood, funds spent on the park to be made transparent, to spend the entire budget of cubbon park smart city project — Rs 40 crore — not only on the park but also on all other parks, and no privatisation or commercialisation in the park. 

Umesh S, president, Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association said, “The park just needs maintenance and nothing more. They should ban vehicles inside the park to avoid pollution. It is a beautiful lung space and we must let it be without changing it.”Priya Chetty Rajagopal, member of Heritage Beku said, “More than yoga slabs, we need water conservation — rain water harvesting, waterways, watersheds, irrigation & sprinkling, wetland filtration systems.”

Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, Cubbon Park, Kusuma G, said, “We have taken some of the inputs and taken down the smog towers and yoga slab idea. We will come out with a detailed outcome.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp