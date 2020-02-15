Heggenahalli tragedy: 15-year-old girl dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chaitra, the 15-year-old girl, who was attacked by her mother’s paramour, succumbed to her injuries on Friday. The accused Rangadamaiah stabbed her mother to death and attacked her father as well, before committing suicide in Heggenahalli on Tuesday. A senior police officer said that Chaitra was studying in Class 8 in a private school. She had sustained severe injuries in the attack and was not responding to treatment. Her father Shivaraja (38), is still undergoing treatment and his condition is critical, said a police officer. Shivaraja’s wife Lakshmi, (38) allegedly had an affair with Ranghadamaiah (35), who was an employee in a paper manufacturing factory. When she told him to stay away, he decided to kill her and her family.