Karnataka HC gives nod to procure noise meters for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday gave the green signal to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to complete the process of calling for fresh tenders for the procurement of noise level meters. Noting that the public should not suffer, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar modified an interim order to allow the KSPCB to procure meters. In the interim order, the Court had restrained the KSPCB from proceeding with the contract to procurement noise level meters.

The bench was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Defence Colony Residents Association and others over the nuisance caused by pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, in the affidavit filed by the Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood, it was stated that they have issued separate memorandum on who would be the competent authority to register cases for violation of noise pollution rules. Further hearing was adjourned to March 17, 2020.

HC issues notice to police over HDK’s petition

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Commercial Street Police in response to a petition filed by JD(S) president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenging the complaint against him over a protest held outside the I-T office on March 28, 2019. Justice BA Patil issued the notice and adjourned the hearing to next week.

Kumaraswamy contended that the criminal case against him is a violation of fundamental rights. They staged peaceful protest against the illegal raid conducted by I-T department which targeted JD(S) and Congress leaders at the behest of the union government, he said. Therefore, the complaint against him is an abuse of the law. A special court hearing a private complaint by one A Mallikarjuna had directed the that a case be registered against the former CM.

PIL against appointment of Shadakshari Swamy as KPSC Chairman

A city-based human rights activist moved the High Court questioning the “hurried” decision taken to make IAS officer Shadakshari Swamy the chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on the day when BS Yediyurappa took charge as the Chief Minister on July 26 last year. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar on Friday issued a notice to the state government and adjourned the hearing to March 10. The petitioner, T Narasimhamurthy, contended the appointment was based on political considerations, and was contrary to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court also the recommendations of the Hota Committee.