Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC gives nod to procure noise meters for Bengaluru

Kumaraswamy contended that the criminal case against him is a violation of fundamental rights.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday gave the green signal to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to complete the process of calling for fresh tenders for the procurement of noise level meters. Noting that the public should not suffer, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar modified an interim order to allow the KSPCB to procure meters. In the interim order, the Court had restrained the KSPCB from proceeding with the contract to procurement noise level meters. 

The bench was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Defence Colony Residents Association and others over the nuisance caused by pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, in the affidavit filed by the Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood, it was stated that they have issued separate memorandum on who would be the competent authority to register cases for violation of noise pollution rules. Further hearing was adjourned to March 17, 2020.

HC issues notice to police over HDK’s petition
The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Commercial Street Police in response to a petition filed by JD(S) president and former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenging the complaint against him over a protest held outside the I-T office on March 28, 2019.  Justice BA Patil issued the notice and adjourned the hearing to next week.

Kumaraswamy contended that the criminal case against him is a violation of fundamental rights.  They staged peaceful protest against the illegal raid conducted by I-T department which targeted JD(S) and Congress leaders at the behest of the union government, he said. Therefore, the complaint against him is an abuse of the law.  A special court hearing a private complaint by one A Mallikarjuna had directed the that a case be registered against the former CM.

PIL against appointment of Shadakshari Swamy as KPSC Chairman
A city-based human rights activist moved the High Court questioning the “hurried” decision taken to make IAS officer Shadakshari Swamy the chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on the day when BS Yediyurappa took charge as the Chief Minister on July 26 last year. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar on Friday issued a notice to the state government and adjourned the hearing to March 10.  The petitioner, T Narasimhamurthy, contended the appointment was based on political considerations, and was contrary to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court also the recommendations of the Hota Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSPCB Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp