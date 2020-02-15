Min pays surprise visit to hospital, pulls up staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar was in for a shock when he paid a surprise visit to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. He found several mothers carrying newborns and infants in sitting on the floor because of lack of space in the outpatient ward waiting area.

When he pulled up hospital officials, they told him that there is a shortage of space. He instructed them to make necessary arrangements for patients. He said that Rs 135 crore has been sanctioned to add additional beds in the hospital.

On former Director General of Police Shankar Bidari’s Facebook post on lack of action despite investigation into the seat blocking scam in medical colleges, Sudhakar said that he was not aware of the comment, but promised to look into the issue and take strict action.