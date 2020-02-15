Home Cities Bengaluru

Speeding SUV rams bike, 25-year-old rider falls from flyover, dies 

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 11.30 am and Kumar was on his way to Tumakuru.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A speeding SUV hit a bike on an elevated flyover in Nelamangala on Friday, killing a 25-year-old man on the spot. Due to the impact of the accident, the biker fell down from Arishinakunte flyover. It is also said that the incident led to the chain of accidents on Tumakuru highway and traffic was affected for a while. The deceased G Sanjay Kumar, is a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. 

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 11.30 am and Kumar was on his way to Tumakuru. Meanwhile, a speeding Innova car was behind him. The driver lost control and crashed into the bike and due to the impact, Kumar was tossed into the air. The bike was stuck on a parapet wall of the flyover and another biker was also injured in the accident. He had minor injuries and left the scene. 

The car driver ran away from the spot before Nelamangala traffic rushed to the spot. The police officer said that no one was ready to give a statement over the incident and we are examining CCTV footage to ascertain what exactly happened.

