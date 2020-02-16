Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti-CAA play: Congress leaders hold rally against govt, police; held

The rally that started near Mahatma Gandhi statue on Race Course Road was stopped mid-way by the police who detained the leaders and took them away.

Published: 16th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah leads party supporters on a anti-CAA protest from Maurya Circle to Race Course in Bengaluru on Saturday | Meghana sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Escalating the issue of an anti-CAA play staged at a school in Bidar, senior Congress leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Saturday protested against the alleged misuse of sedition laws to harass those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The leaders were taken into custody as they were marching towards the Chief Minister’s Office.

The rally that started near Mahatma Gandhi statue on Race Course Road was stopped mid-way by the police who detained the leaders and took them away. The protest march, which the Congress leader claimed was attended by over 1,500 party workers, threw traffic out of gear on Race Course Road.

Addressing the protesters, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of misusing the sedition laws against those speaking up against the government and BJP leaders. Sedition laws have been invoked against Congress leader U T Khader, a Mysore University student and the headmistress and student’s parent of a Bidar school, he said.

“How can staging a school play amount to sedition? The police have harassed 90 students of the school,” he said. The Congress leaders accused the police of being partisan and targeting Congressmen, while not taking action against BJP leaders Anantkumar Hegde, Somashekar Reddy, M P Renukacharya and others for their inflammatory speeches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah anti-CAA play
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp