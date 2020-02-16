Tickets only online, movie buffs upset

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of the Karnataka film industry have lambasted the organisers of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) for handing over the sale of tickets exclusively to Book My Show, a private organisation, which sells tickets online and charges a fee for those transactions. The film festival is being organised between February 26 and March 4 by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) and the Department of Information and Public Relations in association with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

Former KFCC president and currently the cinema exhibitor, Thomas D’Souza said, “This is not the right way. Earlier we used to get tickets easily. The film festival is for people and for the many directors, producers and other teams. But here, if they only have to come forward by booking tickets, I don’t think it should be called a film festival. People should also have the freedom to walk into selective venues and get tickets rather than doing it online. For example, even though online tickers are available for cricket matches, people still go stand in queues and get them, as it at a nominal rate and not charged extra through the private enterprise.”

Ramakrishna BD, President of the Kannada Film Producers Association (KFPA) said, “It is a very bad idea. It is like giving Book My Show a monopoly. Already they have plenty of movies and other events where the booking are dont from where they draw money. And now this wasn’t required. The departments should withdraw the agreement. It is not fair for us as we cannot give passes to the ones who we want and plus nobody is tech savvy.” Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President DR Jairaj said the decision was taken by the Department of Information and that they had to follow it. “We cannot make any changes,” said Jairaj.

KCA President Sunil Puranik said that the departments are coming forward to go adopt technology which is for the interest for the public. “There are many bookings made online and that is how we planned to do it as well. People should do the registration and collect the passes from the KCA, KFCC venue. We have already got 2,000 registrations. If the problem is why we are giving it to private enterprise as we do not have any other means. By next year we will make an app through which bookings can be made directly. And this decision of roping in BMS was taken even before I took charge as the president.”

He added, “Even media passes should be obtained through the app. This is a step to make it friendly for citizens and not to gain any profits.”